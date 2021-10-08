Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $248,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 392,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 265,009 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 995,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 194,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 134,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 442,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $263.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.