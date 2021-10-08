Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,876 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $235,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of D traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.15. 16,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.