Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

