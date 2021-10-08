Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $29.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

