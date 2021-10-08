Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 6.9%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.10. 7,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOSE. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.