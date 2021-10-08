Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells $56,724.92 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EQ traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,340. The company has a market cap of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.