Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells $56,724.92 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EQ traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,340. The company has a market cap of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
