Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 290,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,838,759 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $26.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

