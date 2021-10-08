Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oriental Land in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OLCLY stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.01.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

