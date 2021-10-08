Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Eramet alerts:

ERMAY stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.