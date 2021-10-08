Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 120,113 Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.