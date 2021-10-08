Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 13,500 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

