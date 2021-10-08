Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 5,643 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fastenal by 54.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after acquiring an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

