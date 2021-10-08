Ergoteles LLC Invests $318,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.6% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

ALSN stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

