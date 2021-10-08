Ergoteles LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Guaranty Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $202.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

