Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.