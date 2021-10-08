Ergoteles LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Open Text by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

