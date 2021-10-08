ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stake Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

