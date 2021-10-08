Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $53.91 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.91 or 0.00099073 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.03 billion and $823.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.97 or 0.06620826 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,445,353 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

