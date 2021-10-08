Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $266.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.66. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.