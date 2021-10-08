Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $137,524,340. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $309.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

