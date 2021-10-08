Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

