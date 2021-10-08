Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,031. The company has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

