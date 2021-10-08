Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Neutral

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

VALE opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

