Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

