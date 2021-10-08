F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

