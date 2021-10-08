Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 6.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.03. The stock had a trading volume of 588,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The company has a market capitalization of $936.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

