FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $31,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 762,251 shares of company stock worth $9,044,237. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 47.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. FAST Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

