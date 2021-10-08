Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 1,249.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 237,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

