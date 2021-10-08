Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fastly were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 35.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

