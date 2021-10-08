Fear Price Reaches $0.96 (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Fear has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $5.33 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00225481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00102578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

