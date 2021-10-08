Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,054,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.