Feellike Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,304.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.