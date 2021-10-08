Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 51,304 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 5.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $42,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.