Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Ferrari by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.29 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.