Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 167 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

