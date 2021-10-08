Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 536 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $55.00 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

