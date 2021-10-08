Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $375.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.