Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $43,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NOG opened at $24.62 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

