Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI opened at $105.37 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

