Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.