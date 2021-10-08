Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,538,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,665,000 after acquiring an additional 287,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after acquiring an additional 452,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

