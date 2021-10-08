Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$10.22. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 178,590 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,678,490. Insiders sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.