Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$10.22. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 178,590 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.
In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,678,490. Insiders sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 over the last quarter.
Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
