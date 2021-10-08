Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

