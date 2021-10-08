Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.