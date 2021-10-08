Financial Analysis: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get IBEX alerts:

24.3% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 0.64% 30.31% 8.39% Tucows 2.32% 6.37% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.75 $2.85 million $1.28 14.11 Tucows $311.20 million 2.79 $5.78 million N/A N/A

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IBEX.

Volatility & Risk

IBEX has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats Tucows on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.