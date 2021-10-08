Financial Contrast: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dorman Products and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 11.21% 16.61% 11.70% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 117.88%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Volatility and Risk

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.09 billion 2.80 $106.87 million $3.45 27.90 Romeo Power $8.97 million 69.79 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.65

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

