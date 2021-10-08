Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Financial Survey

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Financial Institutions pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Camden National has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

This table compares Financial Institutions and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.45 $38.33 million $2.30 13.74 Camden National $207.69 million 3.52 $59.49 million $3.95 12.37

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Financial Institutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.91%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 32.05% 14.81% 1.31% Camden National 35.92% 13.76% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats Financial Institutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

