FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,088,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $$19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
