FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,088,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $$19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

