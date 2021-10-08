Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82. 347,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 867,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. The company has a market cap of C$282.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

