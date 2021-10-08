First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.76. 6,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.10.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

